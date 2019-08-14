Zacks: PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Given $162.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $162.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PS Business Parks an industry rank of 88 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In other PS Business Parks news, CAO Trenton Groves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $320,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $156,302.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at $4,796,000. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

PSB stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.56. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,220. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.38. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $179.91. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.10 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.70%. Research analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.