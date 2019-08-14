Zacks: Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Portman Ridge Finance an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PTMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PTMN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

