Zacks: Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.38 (Strong Buy) from the eight brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and six have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $47.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Medallia an industry rank of 71 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $34,470,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of NASDAQ MDLA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,107. Medallia has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

