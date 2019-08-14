Zacks Investment Research Lowers Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Hold

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SYBX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,576. The company has a market cap of $150.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.39. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,844.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

