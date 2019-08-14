Zacks Investment Research Lowers Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) to Hold

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNST. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. 14,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,079. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $220.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4,092.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

