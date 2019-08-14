Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.65. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

Shares of SWKS traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.30. 1,227,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,762. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,295,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $165,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

