Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.05. Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

In other news, CEO M Carl Johnson III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 851.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Nautilus by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NLS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 284,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,796. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

