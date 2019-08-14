Zacks: Brokerages Expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $450.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Daseke’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on DSKE. Craig Hallum cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Daseke in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 416,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,573. Daseke has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $140.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Daseke news, Director Mark Sinclair acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Easter acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Daseke by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 278.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

