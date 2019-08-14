Zacks: Brokerages Expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Post $9.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post earnings per share of $9.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.35. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $7.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $35.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.87 to $35.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $37.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.43 to $38.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.08. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CACC. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $381.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,095,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 684.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $470.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 28.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $356.12 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.71. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

