Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $619.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will post sales of $619.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $620.52 million and the lowest is $617.60 million. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $780.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $685.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Cowen started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE VSH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 585,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,542. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

