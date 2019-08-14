Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce sales of $76.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $79.74 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $69.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $302.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.30 million to $312.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $316.79 million, with estimates ranging from $308.20 million to $332.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.38 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of OCFC stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 423,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

