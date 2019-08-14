Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.71 Million

Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) to report sales of $197.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.58 million to $199.84 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $188.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $786.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $780.36 million to $792.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $811.59 million, with estimates ranging from $788.72 million to $834.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $194.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in First Hawaiian by 165.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 272,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.14. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.