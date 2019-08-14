Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $680,000.00

Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will post sales of $680,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $20,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $10.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $23.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.74 million, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $22.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 901.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Tobam bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.43. 166,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,163. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a current ratio of 22.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $133.96.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.