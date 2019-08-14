Zacks: Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce $4.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.80 million. Novavax posted sales of $7.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $10.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $15.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Novavax from $1.25 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

Shares of NVAX traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,025,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,728. Novavax has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $102.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,537,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 713,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Novavax by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

