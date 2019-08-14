Zacks: Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.54 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $15.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.05 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.11.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP traded down $4.07 on Friday, reaching $164.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.74. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.