Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDE. SunTrust Banks lowered SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital began coverage on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

SNDE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 3,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,225. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

