Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Qurate Retail Inc Series A posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 3.75%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

QRTEA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. 3,308,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,591. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.13. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,078,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,170,000 after buying an additional 49,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,938,000 after purchasing an additional 121,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.