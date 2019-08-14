Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce sales of $26.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the lowest is $26.12 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $19.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $107.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.56 million to $108.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $112.34 million, with estimates ranging from $111.38 million to $113.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.62 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $217,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $62,654.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 524,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,783,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 122,507 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

