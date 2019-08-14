Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to Announce $2.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $8.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $10.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.05.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $64.31. 2,502,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,974,242. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $63.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,695. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,192,000 after buying an additional 679,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,029,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,921,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,797,000 after buying an additional 41,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.