Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Set at $138.00 by Citigroup

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) has been given a $138.00 target price by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,004. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $665,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $4,756,503.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,147 shares of company stock worth $5,770,207. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 302.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Motco lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

