York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.11. York Water shares last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 21,235 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised York Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $493.24 million, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in York Water by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in York Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in York Water by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in York Water by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in York Water by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
York Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:YORW)
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.
