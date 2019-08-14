York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.11. York Water shares last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 21,235 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised York Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $493.24 million, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that York Water Co will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in York Water by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in York Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in York Water by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in York Water by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in York Water by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

