Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.57

Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.68.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Yirendai had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $295.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yirendai Ltd – will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Yirendai in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Yirendai in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Yirendai by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 75,226 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in Yirendai in the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Yirendai in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yirendai Company Profile (NYSE:YRD)

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

