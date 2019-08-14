Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,474.19% and a negative return on equity of 126.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YTEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

