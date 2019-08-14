Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,214,700 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 1,691,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XNET traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 268,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,889. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xunlei by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Xunlei by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

