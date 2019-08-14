Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.73 and last traded at $48.52, approximately 99 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.