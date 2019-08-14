XRP (XRP) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, XRP has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. XRP has a market cap of $11.41 billion and $1.88 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, B2BX, Ovis and Korbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XRP alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00271291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.01307031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00094837 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000464 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00019998 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,376,954 coins and its circulating supply is 42,890,708,341 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbank, Kraken, Ripple China, Bitbns, Korbit, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Stellarport, Sistemkoin, ZB.COM, Coinone, Liquid, Cryptomate, BitMarket, Independent Reserve, DigiFinex, Gatehub, Braziliex, Huobi, OTCBTC, Bits Blockchain, Coinbe, Bitsane, LakeBTC, Binance, ABCC, BTC Markets, Coinsquare, GOPAX, BTC Trade UA, Cryptohub, Altcoin Trader, Koineks, LiteBit.eu, Instant Bitex, RippleFox, Kuna, WazirX, OKEx, MBAex, CoinBene, Covesting, Tripe Dice Exchange, Exmo, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Coinrail, Bitso, Indodax, BCEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex, Bitinka, B2BX, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, BtcTurk, Bithumb, Zebpay, FCoin, Bitlish, Bittrex, Upbit, Koinex, Ovis, BitBay, Bitstamp, OpenLedger DEX, Coinhub, DragonEX, Exrates, Gate.io, CEX.IO, BitFlip, C2CX, Fatbtc, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Vebitcoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.