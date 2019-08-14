Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives $120.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XLNX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Xilinx to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

XLNX stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,376. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.36.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $103,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,977.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth W. Vanderslice sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,377,587 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Xilinx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,935 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Xilinx by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 50,592 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth $2,889,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Xilinx by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,012 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

