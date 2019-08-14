Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 627 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Buckingham Research restated a “positive” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

DG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.15. 563,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $98.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

