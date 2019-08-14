Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 135 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.40. 28,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.31.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $1,253,851.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,751.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $44,069.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,379 shares of company stock worth $16,502,190 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

