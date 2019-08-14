Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

NVO stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. 36,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,194. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.53. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

