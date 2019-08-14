Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 680 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRS. Longbow Research set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,002. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.42. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.84 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.