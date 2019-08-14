Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 456 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 79.2% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 395,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $7,478,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 649,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,487,000 after purchasing an additional 65,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,069. Freshpet Inc has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -268.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $237,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott James Morris sold 20,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $992,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,186,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,104 shares of company stock worth $8,335,030 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

