Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 3,747 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $244,865.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $42.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

HCSG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 9,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,318. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.64. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.54%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.