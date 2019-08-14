Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 130,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,113. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $468,287.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 875,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,482,543.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 70,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,942,991.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 234,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,875.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

