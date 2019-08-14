Wrapmanager Inc. Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.07% of AxoGen worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AxoGen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 108.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 86.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in AxoGen by 120.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 19.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

In other AxoGen news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,493.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Quentin S. Blackford acquired 15,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $217,645.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,622.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 96,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,277 in the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 target price on shares of AxoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AxoGen from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of AxoGen from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of AxoGen to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

AxoGen stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. 264,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,597. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $525.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 0.18. AxoGen, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.