WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stock Position Trimmed by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,589 shares during the quarter. WNS makes up 1.6% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.61% of WNS worth $48,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in WNS by 201.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in WNS in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research raised their price objective on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen raised their target price on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

