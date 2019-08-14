WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND) Shares Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.51 and last traded at $40.55, 502 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.27% of WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

