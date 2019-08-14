WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND)’s share price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.37, approximately 39,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 19,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.87% of WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.