Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $61.49

Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.49 and last traded at $61.88, with a volume of 9200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.70.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.27). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.06%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 747 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,912.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

