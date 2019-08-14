Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) Stock Price Down 7%

Windstream Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WINMQ)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 55,634 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 212,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68.
Windstream Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WINMQ)
Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.
