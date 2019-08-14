Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) Stock Price Down 7%

Windstream Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WINMQ)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 55,634 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 212,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Windstream alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion.

Windstream Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WINMQ)

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Windstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.