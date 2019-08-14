Winding Tree Trading 19.3% Lower This Week (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Winding Tree has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $53.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00268973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.43 or 0.01380028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00093303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

