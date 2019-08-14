Willingdon Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 1,952.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKTS shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $39,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $131,640 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 7,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,987. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.