Williams-Sonoma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,079 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,012% compared to the average volume of 187 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $45.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush set a $63.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.48.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $105,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,199,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,520,000 after buying an additional 46,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,802,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WSM traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.31. 157,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,777. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

