William Hill (WMH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of William Hill (LON: WMH) recently:

8/12/2019 – William Hill had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

8/9/2019 – William Hill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/9/2019 – William Hill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/5/2019 – William Hill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/1/2019 – William Hill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/19/2019 – William Hill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/12/2019 – William Hill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/2/2019 – William Hill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on the stock.

6/28/2019 – William Hill is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

6/21/2019 – William Hill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

6/20/2019 – William Hill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/18/2019 – William Hill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

LON WMH traded down GBX 3.95 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 151.35 ($1.98). 1,633,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.78. William Hill plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

William Hill (LON:WMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The gambling company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that William Hill plc will post 1638.999828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 2.66 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. William Hill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.14%.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

