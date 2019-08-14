William Crager Sells 18,500 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) insider William Crager sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,352.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ENV traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.47. 568,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,256. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.34 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

