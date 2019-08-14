Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $15.00 price objective on Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Shares of WSR traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $12.42. 185,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $504.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.16 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.