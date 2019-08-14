White Pine Investment CO Takes Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after buying an additional 139,041 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 72,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 33,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,811,000.

NYSEARCA:IGIB traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 103,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,034. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98.

