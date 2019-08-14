White Pine Investment CO Sells 420 Shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Harris comprises 2.5% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Harris were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Harris by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 185,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,088,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Harris by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Harris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRS remained flat at $$184.96 on Wednesday. 1,072,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,305. Harris Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $200.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Harris to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Harris from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.43.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

