White Pine Investment CO Has $6.94 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up 3.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. 18,655,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,594,949. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.04.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

