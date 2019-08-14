White Pine Investment CO Buys 1,025 Shares of WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE)

White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV comprises about 1.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 15.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 30.5% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 1.7% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 152,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV during the first quarter valued at $118,000.

WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.91. 493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51. WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV has a 12-month low of $1,100.50 and a 12-month high of $1,462.50.

